    Chingiz Huseynzade re-elected President of Azerbaijan Athletics Federation

    Executive Committee members also determined

    Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ Administrative building of the National Olympic Committee has held a report-election conference of the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation (AAF).

    Report informs citing the AAF press service, a report by the counting commission was presented at the meeting. Then, AAF President Chingiz Huseynzade has made a report. He said that the federation is preparing for the IV Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku. 30 athletes will participate in the Games.

    Election was held after reports of the Secretary General and Audit Commission. Chingiz Huseynzade re-elected AAF President, Firat Huseynov - Vice-President, Maharram Sultanzade - Secretary General, Kamal Ahmadov - Executive Director.

    The Executive Committee now includes Farid Mansurov, Shirin Valiyev, Elman Rzazade, Sevda Mirzayeva, Konul Nurullayeva, Jafar Humbatov, Rafig Abbasov, Sadig Sadigov, Nadir Aliyev, Emin Guliyev, Elvira Salyamova, Anar Baghirov, Bahruz Salehli, Sergey Antipov, Mehdi Naghiyev. 

