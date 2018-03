Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ The winner of the VII round of Formula 2 in Baku was identified.

Report informs, pilot of the Prema Racing team, Charles Leclerc, outstripped all rivals, having shown the result in 1: 54.025. Nick De Vries (Netherlands, Rapax) came to the finals second, Nicholas Latifi (Canada, DAMS) - the third.

Notably, VIII stage of the competition with 21 laps will start on June 25 at 14:00 local time.