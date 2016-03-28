Belgian cyclist Antoine Demoitie dies after being hit by a motorbike during Gent-Wevelgem race

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ Belgian cyclist Antoine Demoitie, 25, died after he was struck by a motorbike following a fall during the Gent-Wevelgem race in Belgium on Sunday, police said, Report informs citing the foreign media.

'The rider died. An inquiry is under way to determine the circumstances,' said Frederic Evrard, spokesman for the Nord-Pas-de-Calais regional gendarmerie in France.

Demoitie had been transported to a hospital in Lille after the accident in Sainte-Marie-Cappel, northern France.

The cyclist's Wanty team had earlier said Demoitie was in a 'serious condition' in the hospital's intensive care unit.

'His wife and his family are at his side,' the team wrote on Twitter.