    Baku today hosts VII stage of Formula 2

    The championship in 29 laps starts at 12:00

    Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ The VII stage of Formula 2 will be held in Baku today.

    Report informs, championship in 29 laps with participation of 20 pilots will start at 12:00.

    In the classification race on June 23, the best result was shown by Charles Leclère from the Prema Racing team - 1: 52.129. Nobuharu Matsushita (Japan, ART Grand Prix) became the second, and Nicholas Latifi (Canada, DAMS) - the third.

    Notably, VIII stage of the competition with 21 laps will start on June 25 at 14:00 local time. 

