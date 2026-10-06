Baku-Khankandi cycling race to be held on May 9-13, 2027

The Baku-Khankandi cycling race will be held on May 9-13, 2027, the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation told Report.

The race, classified as UCI category 2.1, has been included in the official international federation's calendar.

One of the key factors enhancing the sporting significance of the race is that it coincides with the preparation period for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. As ranking points play an important role in the Olympic qualification process, the participation of high-level teams and athletes is expected, along with more intense competition across the stages.

The Baku-Khankandi cycling race is an important international platform for showcasing the country's sporting, tourism and cultural potential, as well as highlighting the large-scale construction and restoration work carried out in Azerbaijan in recent years, particularly in the territories liberated from occupation.