Baku hosts bike tour in honor of State Flag Day

On November 9, a bike tour organized by the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation, the Seaside Boulevard Department, and the Regional Development Public Association took place in honor of State Flag Day, Report informs.

The bike tour started from the National Flag Square.

Among the participants was Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov.

Over 300 professional and amateur cyclists, including paracyclists, rode along Seaside Boulevard toward Victory Park. From the Crescent Mall area to Victory Park, they were accompanied by motorcyclists carrying Azerbaijani flags.

First Vice President of the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation Sahib Alakbarov noted that the goal of the event is to highlight the significance of State Flag Day, strengthen youth respect for national symbols, and promote cycling and the use of bike paths.

The bike tour finished at the Victory Arch.