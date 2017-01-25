Baku 2015 First European Games gold medalist appears before court

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Baku 2015 the First European Games gold medalist, Irish boxer Michael O’Reilly has been charged with three criminal damage offences as a result of an alleged incident in Co Tipperary last year.

The boxer, of Mountrath, Co Laois, was previously charged under Section 4 and 6 of the Public Order Act in relation to an alleged incident at Ballybeg, Littleton in north Tipperary on April 18 last. It is alleged that O'Reilly was drunk in public and engaged in threatening or insulting behaviour.

O'Reilly remanded on continuing bail of his own bond of €500 with the sole condition that he stay out of Littleton. But the athlete cannot leave Litltaun. The next hearing is scheduled for March 7.

Notably, Michael O’Reilly won Azerbaijani boxer Khaybula Musalov in Baku 2015 finals.

In 2016, the Irish boxer has left the Olympic Village in Rio-de-Janeiro following the failed drugs test which led to his removal from the Games.