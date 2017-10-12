Azerbaijani wrestlers will compete for Intercontinental Cup

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ Azerbaijan's freestyle wrestlers left for Khasavyurt, Dagestan to take part in the Intercontinental Cup, October 14.

Report informs, national team of 11 wrestlers led by the trainers Arif Abdullayev and Rovshan Hajiyev will take part at the two-day tournament.

The team comprised of wrestlers Parviz Ibrahimov (57 kg), Ali Rahimzade, Galib Aliyev (both 61 kg), Agahuseyn Mustafayev (65 kg), Joshgun Azimov, Murtuzali Muslimov, Gitinomagomed Hajiyev (all 70 kg), Alexander Gostiyev, Hajimurad Mahammadsaidov (both 86 kg), Aslanbek Alborov (97 kg) and Jamaladdin Mahammadov (125 kg),

Internationally certified referees of Azerbaijan Garib Aliyev, Vagif Zeynalli, Asif Shireliyev and Sadi Guliyev will be among the referees who will manage wrestling squad.

Apart from Azerbaijani wrestlers, athletes from Russia, Turkey, Poland, Romania, Peru, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine and Belarus are expected to take part at the tournament.