Azerbaijani team in women's wrestling becomes European champion

Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani team in women's wrestling took the first place in the youth's European Championship held in Istanbul, Turkey. Report informs, Azerbaijani athletes scored 58 points.

Azerbaijani wrestlers- Sabira Aliyeva (72 kg) won a gold medal while Leyla Gurbanova (51 kg), Elis Manolova (67 kg) and Alyona Kolesnik (55 kg) silver and Ragnetta Gurbanzade (63 kg) and Turkan Nasirova (44 kg) won bronze medals.

Russia ranked the second with 50 points while Turkey the third with 40 points.