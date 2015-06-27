 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani team in women's wrestling becomes European champion

    Young wrestlers left Russia and Turkey behind

    Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani team in women's wrestling took the first place in the youth's European Championship held in Istanbul, Turkey. Report informs, Azerbaijani athletes scored 58 points.

    Azerbaijani wrestlers- Sabira Aliyeva (72 kg) won a gold medal while Leyla Gurbanova (51 kg), Elis Manolova (67 kg) and Alyona Kolesnik (55 kg) silver and Ragnetta Gurbanzade (63 kg) and Turkan Nasirova (44 kg) won bronze medals.

    Russia ranked the second with 50 points while Turkey the third with 40 points.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi