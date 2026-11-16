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    Azerbaijani karate athletes win 23 medals at Tbilisi Open

    Individual sports
    • 16 November, 2026
    • 17:06
    Azerbaijani karate athletes win 23 medals at Tbilisi Open

    Azerbaijani karate athletes won 23 medals at the Tbilisi Open 2026, an international World Karate Federation (WKF) tournament held in Georgia.

    Report informs, citing the Azerbaijan Karate Federation, that the athletes earned nine gold, two silver and 12 bronze medals.

    The tournament drew 600 athletes from seven countries across the cadet, junior and senior categories. Mehman Alirzayev and Murad Hajizada represented Azerbaijan as referees.

    Azerbaijani karate athletes win 23 medals at Tbilisi Open
    Azerbaijani karate athletes win 23 medals at Tbilisi Open
    Azerbaijani karate athletes win 23 medals at Tbilisi Open
    Azerbaijani karate athletes win 23 medals at Tbilisi Open
    Azerbaijani karate athletes win 23 medals at Tbilisi Open
    Azerbaijani karate athletes win 23 medals at Tbilisi Open
    Azerbaijani karate athletes win 23 medals at Tbilisi Open
    Azerbaijani karate athletes win 23 medals at Tbilisi Open
    Azerbaijani karate athletes win 23 medals at Tbilisi Open
    Azerbaijani karate athletes win 23 medals at Tbilisi Open
    Azerbaijani karate athletes win 23 medals at Tbilisi Open
    Azerbaijani karate athletes win 23 medals at Tbilisi Open
    Azerbaijani karate athletes win 23 medals at Tbilisi Open
    Azerbaijani karate athletes win 23 medals at Tbilisi Open

    Azerbaijan Karate Federation Azerbaijani athletes
    Photo
    Azərbaycan karateçiləri beynəlxalq turnirdə 23 medal qazanıblar
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