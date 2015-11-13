Azerbaijani judokas won 3 medals in the first day of Oceania Cup

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ the first day of the Oceania Cup, which is held in the Australian city of Wollongong, Azerbaijani wrestlers won three medals.

Report informs referring to the Judo Federation of Azerbaijan, in the competition among women Aisha Gurbanli, defeated in the final and won silver medal of the tournament.

Azerbaijani judoka in the weight category of 48 kg reached the final, beating rivals from Hong Kong, the US and Indonesia. In the playoff, she defeated by the US representative Kathleen Boyce and took second place.

Oruj Alizadeh in the weight category of 60 kg and Fagan Guluzade in the weight category 73 kg won the bronze.

Another judoka Khanim Huseynova in the fight for the bronze, lost to Taylor King, athlete from Luxembourg and took the 5th place.

Fights of Ismayil Piriyev and Tarlan Kerimov were unsuccessful.

5 more Azerbaijani wrestlers will compete on the second day of the tournament.