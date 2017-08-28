Azerbaijani judoka Orkhan Safarov qualifies for world championship semi-finals - UPDATED

Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani judoka Orkhan Safarov qualifies for semi-finals at the World Championship in Budapest, Hungary.

Report informs, 26-year-old athlete defeated Kazakh world and Asia champion, silver medalist of the Rio 2016 Olympics, Yeldos Smetov in the 1/4 finals. Referee made third warning to Smetov while 30 seconds were left to the end for inactive fight and announced Safarov a winner. The Azerbaijani athlete will face Uzbek Diyorbek Urozboev in the semi-final.

Notably, Azerbaijani female judokas, 48 kg, Leyla Aliyeva and Erdenebat Bazarragchaa lost at the first fight and stopped competing.

***12:14

Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ The World Judo Championship starts on August 28 in Hungary’s capital Budapest.

Report informs, women will compete at 48 kg category and men at 60 kg on the first day of the competition.

Azerbaijan will be represented by 3 athletes in these weight categories. At the female competition, Bazarragcha Erdenebat will start in 1/32 finals and Leyla Aliyeva in 1/16 finals.

At the male competition, medalist of the World and European Championships Orkhan Safarov will start in 1/16 finals.

48 kg

1/32 finals. Bazarragcha Erdenebat – Alexandra Pop (Romania)

1/16 finals. Leyla Aliyeva – Funa Tanaki (Japan)

60 kg

1/16 finals. The winner of Orkhan Safarov – Tapiva Pavari (Zimbabwe) /Janislav Gerchev (Bulgaria) pair

Notably, the fights will start at 12:00 Baku time. Overall, Azerbaijan will be represented by 9 male and 8 female judokas.