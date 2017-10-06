Azerbaijani judoka becomes Grand Prix winner

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ Judo Tashkent Grand Prix 2017 has kicked off in Uzbekistan.

Report informs, on the first day of competition Azerbaijani national team has won a medal.

Vugar Shirinli, 60 kg has defeated judokas from Tajikistan and Uzbekistan before the finals.

In the decisive meeting, Shirinli has defeated Russian Islam Yashuyev and won gold medal at the contest.

Notably, 183 judokas (91 men, 92 women) are competing in one of the hubs of Central Asia from 27 nations where 5 tatami masters represent Azerbaijan.