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Azerbaijani gymnasts Muhammad Hasanli and Omar Gasimli won bronze in synchronized trampoline at the World Age Group Competitions in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling in Nanjing, China.

Report informs that the pair scored 46.160 points in the final of the 13–14 age group.

In the 17–21 synchronized trampoline event, Mehdi Aliyev and Nijat Mirzayev qualified for the final after placing fourth with 48.960 points.

In individual tumbling, Asnad Niftiyeva advanced to the final of the 11–13 age group after finishing eighth with 42.700 points.

Azerbaijan's gymnasts are still competing at the event.