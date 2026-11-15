Azerbaijani gymnasts win synchronized trampoline bronze in Nanjing
Individual sports
- 15 November, 2026
- 00:37
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Azerbaijani gymnasts Muhammad Hasanli and Omar Gasimli won bronze in synchronized trampoline at the World Age Group Competitions in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling in Nanjing, China.
Report informs that the pair scored 46.160 points in the final of the 13–14 age group.
In the 17–21 synchronized trampoline event, Mehdi Aliyev and Nijat Mirzayev qualified for the final after placing fourth with 48.960 points.
In individual tumbling, Asnad Niftiyeva advanced to the final of the 11–13 age group after finishing eighth with 42.700 points.
Azerbaijan's gymnasts are still competing at the event.
Azərbaycan gimnastları Çindəki yarışda bürünc medal qazanıblar
Азербайджанские гимнасты завоевали бронзу на соревнованиях в Китае
Latest News
00:13
Indonesia considers joining Mecca agreementOther countries
23:47
Azerbaijani, Turkish foreign ministers discuss ties in phone call - UpdatedForeign policy
23:44
Hungary seeks long-term oil supply deals via CroatiaOther countries
23:23
Turkish, UAE foreign ministers discuss Gulf situation by phoneRegion
23:01
Photo
Azerbaijan, Eurosport discuss sports promotion and media cooperationIndividual sports
22:39
US tightens blockade of Iran, imposing restrictions on maritime oil transfersOther countries
22:27
US intelligence says terrorist threats from Iran have increasedOther countries
22:21
Photo
Four more Azerbaijani boxers reach European U23 quarterfinalsIndividual sports
21:56
Estonian Parliament backs proposal to close border crossings with RussiaOther countries