Azerbaijani boxer awarded main prize of international tournament

Baku. 9 February.REPORT.AZ/ International tournament, dedicated to the memory of Soviet Union Hero Victor Liventsev, held in Minsk, Belarus capital, finished.

Report informs, Azerbaijan was represented in the tournament by three boxers.

Masud Yusifzadeh, weighed in at 52 kg, defeated Moldovan Alexander Rishkan and Turkmen Bayramkhan Permanov and passed to final.

However, Elvin Isayev, fighting in different weight class this time (64 kg), defeated Moldovan Vladislav Tugui in the first stage, in the second meeting, lost to Kazakhstan Ayan Kolibekov.

Javid Guliyev (69 kg) defeated by the Russian Hajimurat Mikhailov in the first meeting.

Notably, as a referee, Azerbaijan was represented by Emil Gurbanaliyev in the tournament.