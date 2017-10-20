Azerbaijani athletes might miss 2018 Winter Games

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan might stay out of 2018 Winter Olympics.

Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov told Report.

He said none of Azerbaijani athletes had qualified for Olympics so far: “We really wanted and tried very hard so that at least 2-3 athletes could join the Olympics. So far we don’t have any athlete who has qualified. We really experience great problems in winter sports.”

The minister said at least one mountain skier should be grown in the country, which has two Mountain Ski Complex: “We reflect on it and try to do something.”

The 2018 Winter Olympic Games will be held in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on February 9-25.

Notably, Azerbaijan has Shahdagh Mountain Resort Complex in Gusar and Tufandagh Winter Summer Tourism Holiday Complex in Gabala.