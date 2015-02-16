Azerbaijani athlete is a winner of Klippane tournament

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Women's team on wrestling took part in an international tournament in Klippane (Sweden).

Report informs only Mariya Stadnik was able to win a medal at the tournament.

Beating competitors from Norway, Sweden, Japan and Poland in the 48 kg weight category, Stadnik reached the finals.In the deciding game she defeated Japanese woman Kika Kagatoy before the time and won the gold medal.

Mariya Stadnik is one of the strongest athletes in the world in this sport.

She is the world champion and four-time European champion and winner of the bronze and silver medals at the last two Olympics.