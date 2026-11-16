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    Azerbaijan shares experience in children's para sport in Kazakhstan

    Individual sports
    • 16 November, 2026
    • 17:35
    Azerbaijan shares experience in children's para sport in Kazakhstan

    A delegation from Azerbaijan's National Paralympic Committee took part in an international seminar in Astana, Kazakhstan, supported by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

    Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's National Paralympic Committee, that Kazakhstan's National Paralympic Committee and the Kazakh National Sports University organized the seminar.

    Representatives of the national paralympic committees of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Mongolia and Moldova attended. Azerbaijan's delegation included press secretary Farid Garazada, senior sports department specialists Rufat Rahimov and Leyli Aslanova, and specialist Firdana Allahyarova.

    The seminar featured presentations on para sport development, medical classification, media and marketing. Participants shared their experiences, and the Azerbaijani delegation presented its Children's Paralympic Games project, outlining how it was implemented and what it had achieved.

    At the close of the seminar, the Azerbaijani delegation presented the secretary-general of Kazakhstan's National Paralympic Committee with commemorative gifts marking the committee's 30th anniversary. Azerbaijan's National Paralympic Committee received a commemorative plaque, and its delegates received certificates of participation.

    Azerbaijan shares experience in children's para sport in Kazakhstan
    Azerbaijan shares experience in children's para sport in Kazakhstan
    Azerbaijan shares experience in children's para sport in Kazakhstan
    Azerbaijan shares experience in children's para sport in Kazakhstan

    National Paralympic Committee
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    Milli Paralimpiya Komitəsinin nümayəndələri Qazaxıstanda təcrübə mübadiləsi aparıblar
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