Azerbaijan's national team defeated Iranian wrestlers

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ Tehran kicked off the World Cup in Greco-Roman wrestling. Report informs, Azerbaijani team stayed in Group Aat the first meeting got to the ring with members of the national team of Iran.

The meeting ended with the victory of our team - 6 : 2.

Azerbaijani wrestlers Hasan Aliyev (66 kg), Rasul Dzhunaev (71 kg), Elvin Mursaliyev (75 kg), Rafig Huseynov (80 kg), Islam Abbasov (85 kg) and Sabah Shariati (130 kg) defeated Iranian athletes. Rovshan Bayramov (59 kg) and Orkhan Nuriyev (98 kg) lost.

59 kg

Mohesn Gadzhipur - Rovshan Bayramov - 4: 3

66 kg

Afshin Biabangard - Hasan Aliyev - 0: 5

71 kg

Ramin Taheri - Rasul Dzhunaev - 4: 4 *

75 kg

Yusuyu Akbari - Elvin Mursaliyev - 0: 2

80 kg

Gabibollah Ahgari - Rafiq Huseynov - 4: 5

85 kg

Kerim Fard Mozhtaba - Islam Abbasov - 4: 10

98 kg

Mehdi Aliyar - Orhan Nuriyev - 1: 0

130 kg

Behman Mehdizadeh - Sabah Shariati - 0: 8

The next opponents of Azerbaijani team are teams of Sweden and Germany. In particular, teams of Russia, Hungary, Armenia and Turkey placed in the Group.