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    Azerbaijan's Elgun Karimli wins beach wrestling gold at Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics

    Individual sports
    • 09 November, 2026
    • 01:53
    Azerbaijan's Elgun Karimli wins beach wrestling gold at Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics

    Azerbaijan won another gold medal in beach wrestling at the fourth Summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, the National Olympic Committee told Report.

    Elgun Karimli won the 90 kg title after defeating Georgia's Nuradin Mustafaev in the final.

    Competing in Group B, Karimli won all three of his group-stage bouts, beating Moldova's Artiom Cacean, Morocco's Nour Ghannam, and Brazil's Allan Smith de Sousa Bezerra to advance to the semifinals. He then defeated Senegal's Ablaye Diouf to secure a place in the final.

    Azerbaijan finished the beach wrestling competition at Dakar 2026 with three medals. Tunar Guliyev had earlier won gold at 70 kg, while Nihad Suleymanli took silver at 80 kg. Gunel Karimli finished fifth in the 55 kg category.

    Azerbaijani wrestler Azerbaijani athletes
    Azərbaycan təmsilçisi Yeniyetmələrin Yay Olimpiya Oyunlarının çempionu olub
    Азербайджанский борец завоевал золото юношеской Олимпиады в Дакаре
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