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    Azerbaijan's Eduard Mammadov wins two European kickboxing golds in Skopje

    Individual sports
    • 13 November, 2026
    • 11:51
    Azerbaijan's Eduard Mammadov wins two European kickboxing golds in Skopje

    Azerbaijani kickboxer Eduard Mammadov won two gold medals at the WAKO European Kickboxing Championships in Skopje, North Macedonia.

    Report informs that Mammadov competed in the 63 kg Master Class category and finished first in both Light Contact and Kick Light.

    He beat Italy's Alessandro La Mantia and Portugal's Emanuel Cortes to win the Light Contact title.

    In Kick Light, Mammadov defeated Hungary's Márton Hasz and beat La Mantia again to claim his 13th European title.

    Azerbaijani athletes Kickboxing
    Şimali Makedoniyada iki qızıl medal qazanan Eduard Məmmədov 13-cü dəfə Avropa çempionu olub
    Азербайджанский кикбоксер стал чемпионом Европы в 13-й раз
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