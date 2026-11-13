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Azerbaijani kickboxer Eduard Mammadov won two gold medals at the WAKO European Kickboxing Championships in Skopje, North Macedonia.

Report informs that Mammadov competed in the 63 kg Master Class category and finished first in both Light Contact and Kick Light.

He beat Italy's Alessandro La Mantia and Portugal's Emanuel Cortes to win the Light Contact title.

In Kick Light, Mammadov defeated Hungary's Márton Hasz and beat La Mantia again to claim his 13th European title.