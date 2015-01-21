Azerbaijan ranks third in table tennis in Iran

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ Fajr IV Cup for Table Tennis was held in Tehran, Iran. Report informs referring to the official website of the Ministry of Youth and Sport, Azerbaijan was represented in the competition by 4 men and 4 women athletes under the leadership of their coaches Niyaz Azimov and Khayala Giyasova.

A pair of Rufat Guliyeva - Maryam Imanova won a bronze medal among women athletes.

Along with Iran's two team, Russian, Kazakh, Turkmen, Belarusian, Serbian and Indonesian athletes also competed.