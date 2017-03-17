 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wresters reach World Cup finals

    Russians will challenge our team at decisive match

    Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's national Greco-Roman wrestling team led by interim manager Akif Aliyev set up finals with Russians after 5:3 victory over Ukraine at World Cup tournament in Iranian city of Abadan, Report informs.

    Taleh Mammadov (59 kg), Rasul Chunayev (71 kg), Elvin Mursaliyev (75 kg), Islam Abbasov (85 kg) and Orkhan Nuriyev (98 kg) defeated their opponents in last match. Kamran Mammadov (66 kg), Rafig Huseynov (80 kg) and Oyan Nazarani (130 kg) lost their matches. Azerbaijani team earlier defeated Turkey and Belarus with the same score.

    Notably, Azerbaijan's national team will meet Russia, winner of another semi-group. 

    The decisive match will start at 18:30 Baku time. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi