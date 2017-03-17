Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wresters reach World Cup finals

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's national Greco-Roman wrestling team led by interim manager Akif Aliyev set up finals with Russians after 5:3 victory over Ukraine at World Cup tournament in Iranian city of Abadan, Report informs.

Taleh Mammadov (59 kg), Rasul Chunayev (71 kg), Elvin Mursaliyev (75 kg), Islam Abbasov (85 kg) and Orkhan Nuriyev (98 kg) defeated their opponents in last match. Kamran Mammadov (66 kg), Rafig Huseynov (80 kg) and Oyan Nazarani (130 kg) lost their matches. Azerbaijani team earlier defeated Turkey and Belarus with the same score.

Notably, Azerbaijan's national team will meet Russia, winner of another semi-group.

The decisive match will start at 18:30 Baku time.