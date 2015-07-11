 Top
    Azad Rahimov: Two-storey pit-stop building to be constructed for 'Formula 1' race in 'Azadlig' square

    The technical work is being done

    Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Two-storey pit-stop building will be constructed for 'Formula 1' race in 'Azadlig' square."

    Report informs, the Youth and Sports Minister Azad Rahimov told journalists.

    He said that the technical work of "Formula-1" is underway: "You know that, the conditions should be established for the race in Baku. At the moment, the technical work is being done. The replacement of the asphalt covers of roads where the race will take place, will be completed over a period of 1-2 months. We are planning to start this work in March of next year."

