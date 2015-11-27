One more Azerbaijani judoka wins medal in Grand Prix

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani judoka Rustam Orujov (73 kg) won second medal in Judo Grand Prix in South Korea.

Orujov defeated Swedish Tommy Macias, Polish Damian Svarnoveski and reached the semifinal by beating Sen Ge Chai from South Korea. However, on the way to the final he lost to Dirk Van Tichelt. Another 24-year-old athlete in the battle for the bronze medal fought with Belgian Sami Shushi.Orujov, defeated his opponent in the closely contested fight, got up on the podium in 3rd place.

Judokas representing Azerbaijan 81 kg Hussein Rahimli defeated Abdulhagg Rasullu in the first match.

On the first day of Grand Prix Orkhan Safarov (60 kg) won bronze.