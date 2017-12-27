AMADA employees will work at 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang

© Report

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ “While Azerbaijan was mentioned as a country not meeting the demands of World Anti-Doping Agency last year, this year the name of our country was positively mentioned three times in the meeting held in South Korea. We regard that as a great success for ourselves.”

Report informs, Executive Director of Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) Shafag Huseynli said.

She said next year WADA Executive Committee meeting will be held in Baku.

Huseynli added that two employees of AMADA, the inspectors on enlightenment and doping control will participate in 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

She stressed that draft law was prepared to strengthen the fight against doping. The document envisaging the strengthening fight against illegal doping substances and certain amendment to the Criminal Code is expected to be reviewed in spring session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament): “The work for holding anti-doping policy in the country is not sufficient. For this reason, currently cooperation agreements are signed with state structures and sports organizations. In the near future, memorandum of cooperation will be signed with the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The entry-exit issues from the country are very important. When athletes report false information regarding their absence in the country we will be able to obtain correct information from State Border Service (SBS). We closely cooperate with National Olympic Committee (NOC). There is a great support to us by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.”