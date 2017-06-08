 Top
    10 Azerbaijani wrestlers will participate in Golden Grand-Prix

    Competition starts on June 10 in Tbilisi

    Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers will take part in Vakhtang Balavadzeand Givi KartoziaGolden Grand-Prix in Tbilisi, Georgia.

    Report informs citing the official website of the Wrestling Federation, head coach of the Azerbaijani National Free WrestlingTeam,Firdovsi Umudov and coach Arif Abdullayev will send 10 wrestlers to tournament on June 10.

    Mirjalal Hasanzade, Parviz Ibrahimov, Ruslan Gasimov (all 57 kg), Galib Aliyev (61 kg), Panah Ilyasli (65 kg) and Teymur Mammadov, Joskun Azimov (both 70 kg), Kanan Aliyev, Murad Xaliqov Alexander Gostiyev (all 86 kg) will compete in two-day competition.

    Notably, international referee Vagif Zeynalli will represent Azerbaijan in management of the meetings.

