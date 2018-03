Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ The worker died as the result of the accident occurred in Narimanov district of Baku. Report informs referring to the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the accident was recorded in the building under construction in Tabriz street of the district.

A piece of iron fell on the resident of Aghdam region Ruslan Hasanov’s head while he was working.

The worker died at the scene.

The investigation is underway in Narimanov district procurator’s office.