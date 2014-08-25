Weapons seized from two offenders

Baku. 25 August/ REPORT.AZ/ The weapons were seized from two people, as the result of investigation process carried out by the employees of Main Criminal Investigation Department of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) and the Nasimi District Police Office.

Report informs referring to the press service of MIA, the detained offenders were Emin Isgandarov, the resident of Baku city, and a former prisoner Anar Suleymanov, the resident of Shaki city.

A number deleted "AKMS" gun, 55 cartridges and disk designed for the RPK machine-gun were seized from A. Suleymanov.

Both of them were arrested.