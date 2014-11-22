Weapons and ammunition revealed among household wastes

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ The weapons and ammunition were revealed among household wastes while sorting them in Solid Waste Sorting Plant of "Clean City" JSC in Balakhani settlement. Report was informed by the press service of JSC.

The things were handed over to the police. The weapons handed over with the report of "Clean City" JSC to the 12th Police Station are 161 of 7.62 caliber training cartridges, 38 of 7.62 caliber cartridges, 9 of 5.45 caliber cartridges, 2 radio transmitters, a current winding device of a radio transmitter, complex military binoculars, a PDM-2 30 mm missiles, a butt of riffle.

SWSP sorts the solid wastes (metal, glass, plastic, paper) collected in Baku. The wastes are prepared for recycling.