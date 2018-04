Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Dead body of the US citizen, working as agronomist for one of the private companies in Azerbaijan, was found in Baku.

Report informs, corpse of Robert Richardson, 57, was found in apartment in Inshaatchilar Avenue, Yasamal District rented by him.

During examination of the body, it was revealed that he died from heart attack.

The investigation is underway.