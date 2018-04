Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ A car belonging to the Turkish Embassy to Azerbaijan has committed a car accident.

Report informs, the incident happened in Nasimi district of Baku city.

Thus, the Lexus brand car possessed by the Turkish Embassy collided with BMW brand car driven by Baku resident, Saida Shakhbazova.

The accident damaged cars, but both drivers left the accident scene.

The investigation is underway.