TSE confirms that BHOS works in compliance with international standards

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ A group of auditors from Turkish Standards Institution (TSE) visited Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) on January 23-26, 2018, and conducted monitoring of compliance of BHOS activities with international standards, which included new version of the ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 standards. In addition, the Higher School was also re-certified in line with requirements of OHSAS:18001 standards.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service.

Upon completion of the audit, TSE Chief Auditor Gulhan Yuzereroglu, Representative of TSE in Azerbaijan Salim Chelebi, Chief Financial Officer of TSE representative office in the country Namig Hasanov and Senior Specialist Khatira Salakhova met with BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov and academic and administrative staff of the Higher School. Speaking at the gathering, the rector expressed his satisfaction with the development of relations with the Institution. Elmar Gasimov said that BHOS already received ISO 9001 (Quality Management System), ISO 14001 (Environmental Management System), OHSAS 18001 (Occupational Safety and Security Management System), and ISO 10002:2014 (Customer Satisfaction - Complaints Management Guidelines), which confirm that the Higher School operates in accordance with international standards. The rector emphasized that such certificates are indicators of effective activities of the Higher School and that they have a great impact on the reputation of the Higher School in the international arena.

"Baku Higher Oil School is implementing international standards successfully. I would like to congratulate the staff of the Higher School on this occasion, and especially the rector Elmar Gasimov”, said Salim Chelebi, TSE’s representative in Azerbaijan. Mr. Chelebi praised the successful work of BHOS conducted in accordance with international standards. He added that Turkish Standards Institution is interested in further developing cooperation with the Higher School.

In the words of TSE's Chief Auditor Gulhan Yuzereroglu, BHOS activities are carried out in full compliance with ISO standards. He also praised the Higher School achievements in this field.