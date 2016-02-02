 Top
    Trial of Gular Ahmadova postponed

    Ex-deputy did not appear in the court

    Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Court of Appeal postponed trial on appeal of Gular Ahmadova, that was supposed to take place today.

    Report informs, judge Faig Osmanov has decided to postpone the meeting, as Gular Ahmadova did not appear in the court.

    The lawyer Afsar Talibov noted that G.Ahmadova has health problems, so she was unable to attend the meeting.

    The next court hearing is scheduled for February 9.

    Notably, after the scandalous video circulated by former rector of Azerbaijan International University Elshad Abdullayev, Gular Ahmadova was refused of the deputy mandate. Preventive measure in the form of arrest taken against her.

