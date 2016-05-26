Trial of detainees held for price gouging starts

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ Investigation of the criminal case of persons accused of abuse of power, deception of consumers, production and sale of poor-quality products completed.

Report informs, the investigation of the criminal case of Afgan Hudaverdiev and Ibadullah Huseynov conducted by the Main Directorate for Combating Corruption under the Prosecutor General's Office, has been completed and submitted for consideration to the Baku Court of Grave Crimes.

The criminal case was transferred to the judge Ramella Allahverdiyeva. Court time will be announced in the coming days.

On the basis of complaints from Baku resident, received on the hot line of the Main Directorate for Combating Corruption under the Prosecutor General's Office urgent investigative and operational activities have been carried out, as a result of which it was established that the sales manager of company Alfa med Ibadulla Huseynov inflated the price of the medicine Grateziano.

When the warehouse viewed drugs were found in large quantities without a customs declaration.

A number of necessary documents, medication samples, recording, confirming the illegal sale of these drugs without proper documentation were seized.

As a result, criminal proceedings were opened under articles 308.1. Abusing official powers, that is deliberate, contrary to interests of service, use by the official of service powers from self-interest or other personal interest, causing essential harm to rights and legitimate interests of citizens or organizations or protected by law interests of a society or state and 200.1. A deceit of consumers, that is false measuring, counting, deception concerning consumer properties or qualities of goods (service) in organizations realizing the goods or rendering services to a population, as well as by citizens registered as individual businessmen in sphere of trade (services) and committed in significant amount.