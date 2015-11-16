​Trial Azerbaijani citizens fought in Syria started

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Today Baku Court on Grave Crimes opened hearing on the criminal case against Adilov Elshan Sardar oglu, accused of involvement in illegal armed units in Syria.

Report informs, at the trial which was presided by Judge Rauf Aliyev personal details of the accused were updated.

The next court hearing is scheduled for November 23.

According to the facts, Main Investigation Department of Ministry of National Security launched a criminal case under various articles of the Criminal Code. A preventive measure in the form of arrest was taken in respect to detainees Hasayli Shirhan Elkhan oglu, Mikayilov Rovshan Baba oglu, Adilov Elshan Sardar oglu, Hajiyev Vugar Mehman oglu and Eyyubov Azer Matlab oglu.