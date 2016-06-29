Term of arrest of Major General Akif Chovdarov extended

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Sabail district court had considered the decision to extend the preventive measure in the form of arrest against Major General Akif Chovdarov, the former Chief of Security on Energy and Transport of the liquidated Ministry of National Security.

Report informs, the court granted the decision and term of the restraint measure in the form of arrest against Akif Chovdarov was extended for 4 months.

A.Chovdarov filed an appeal against the decision to the Baku Court of Appeal.

In addition, the period of preventive measures against other arrested former employees of the National Security Ministry has been extended to 4 months.

Notably, A.Chovdarov charged under Art. 308.1 (abuse of power, resulting in grave consequences), Art. 311.3.1 (bribery (passive bribery)), Art. 311.3.2 (bribery (passive bribery)), Art. 311.3.3 (bribery in the large size), Art. 311.3.4 (bribery through extortion) of the Criminal Code.