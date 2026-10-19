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    Suspect accused of organizing Masazir car arsons detained

    Incident
    • 19 October, 2026
    • 20:06
    Suspect accused of organizing Masazir car arsons detained

    Another suspect has been detained in connection with the burning of vehicles in Masazir settlement of Absheron district.

    According to Report, the person accused of organizing the arson of four vehicles in Masazir was detained by the State Security Service (SSS) while traveling by air from Georgia to Uzbekistan.

    The suspect was brought to Azerbaijan and arrested.

    Videos of the incident had drawn widespread attention in the media.

    All participants in the crime have now been identified and detained as a result of operational-search measures carried out by SSS officers.

    The accused have been charged under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code, and a court has ordered their pre-trial detention.

    The preliminary investigation into the case is ongoing.

    The names of those arrested and the motive for the crime have not been disclosed.

    As a result of the deliberate arson, Mercedes, Lada, Hyundai and Renault passenger cars were completely burned.

    State Security Service (Azerbaijan) criminal cases
    DTX Masazırda avtomobillərin yandırılmasını təşkil edən şəxsi xaricdə saxlayıb
    СГБ задержала за рубежом организатора поджога автомобилей в Масазыре
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    44 filmi

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