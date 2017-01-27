 Top
    Close photo mode

    State Security Service launches special operation in Baku

    Jeyhun Ojagov killed for putting up armed resistance

    Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ The State Security Service (SSS) has conducted a special operation on January 26, 2017 to detain citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ojagov Jeyhun Islam, suspected of religious extremism.

    Report informs citing the Public Relations Department of the State Security Service.

    J.OIjagov was killed by the special operation group, using service weapon in the order defined under the legislation, as a response measure for putting up armed resistance.

    Investigation is underway.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi