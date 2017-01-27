State Security Service launches special operation in Baku

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ The State Security Service (SSS) has conducted a special operation on January 26, 2017 to detain citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ojagov Jeyhun Islam, suspected of religious extremism.

Report informs citing the Public Relations Department of the State Security Service.

J.OIjagov was killed by the special operation group, using service weapon in the order defined under the legislation, as a response measure for putting up armed resistance.

Investigation is underway.