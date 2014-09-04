Stabbing occurred in Mashtagha settlement

Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ The stabbing accident occurred in Mashtagha settlement of Baku. Report informs referring to Sabunchu District Police Department, the resident of settlement Namig Hajiaghayev stabbed Natig Isayev during the conflict. After stabbing, N. Hajiaghayev escaped from the scene and an injured person was hospitalized.

As the result of the investigation carried out by the employees of Sabunchu DPD, N. Hаjiaghayev was arrested.

The criminal case has been launched and the investigation is being carried out.