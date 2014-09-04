 Top
    Close photo mode

    Stabbing occurred in Mashtagha settlement

    The argument between two acquaintances caused stabbing

    Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ The stabbing accident occurred in Mashtagha settlement of Baku. Report informs referring to Sabunchu District Police Department, the resident of settlement Namig Hajiaghayev stabbed Natig Isayev during the conflict. After stabbing, N. Hajiaghayev escaped from the scene and an injured person was hospitalized.

    As the result of the investigation carried out by the employees of Sabunchu DPD, N. Hаjiaghayev was arrested.

    The criminal case has been launched and the investigation is being carried out.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi