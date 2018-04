Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ The stabbing occurred in Khatai district of Baku. Report informs referring to Khatai District Police Station, Mirzayev Shahin Zaur born in 1971 was stabbed by unidentified person in the address of N.Tusi 19/96.

An injured person was taken to City Hospital No 1 in a serious condition. The criminal case has been launched in Khatai DPS. The police are searching for an offender.