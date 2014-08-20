 Top
    Stabbing case occurred in Baku

    Suspecting in the crime Panah Mammadov was arrested

    Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ A knife-fight occurred in “Azadlig” square of Baku, Report informs referring to the press service of Baku City Main Police Department.

    The citizen of Baku Ramin Gafarov with stab wounds in different parts of his body was taken to the Clinical Medical Center. As the result of the operations carried out by the police officers of №22 Police Station of Nasimi district Police Department, suspecting in the crime Panah Mammadov (born in 1985)  was arrested. 

