SSS launched operation: SBS and MFA employees detained - VIDEO

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ State Security Service (SSS) and State Border Service (SBS) of the Republic of Azerbaijan have jointly carried out the complex operational-technical measures and revealed multiple criminal facts after receiving information about taking bribes from foreigners on state border of Azerbaijan during visa issuance and passport control, and deliberate deduction of money above lawful payments.

Report was informed in the Public Relations Department of the SSS, as a result of operational-investigative measures conducted at Baku international airport on January 26, illegal actions of Khalili Elton Zakir, 3rd secretary of airport visa section of Consular department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) were exposed and he was detained. He abused his service duties by taking additional money for visa from inbound foreigners.

Morover, the illegal actions of border control officers in Baku international airport were revealed, senior lieutenant Zeynalov Latif Farhad and warrant officer Gasımlı Zaur Taleh were apprehended at the scene of the crime. They took money from inbound foreigners though no fee is paid for state border control procedures.

The foreign currency notes were seized from the mentioned persons and citizens of foreign countries gave detailed information about illegal actions of the employees.

The probe continues at the General Investigation Department of State Security Service.

“The decisive measures will continue in order to prevent acts that may undermine the development of tourism in the country and damage international weight of Azerbaijan,” says official statement.