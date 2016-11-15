 Top
    Close photo mode

    SSS launched operation in Astara border, 4 customs officers detained - EXCLUSIVE

    Person returning from Umrah smuggled gold into country from Saudi Arabia

    Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ Employees of the State Security Service (SSS) of the Republic of Azerbaijan have conducted operation at Astara border checkpoint.

    Report informs, 5 persons detained in operations.

    Amur Majidov, smuggling gold into the country returning from Umrah, Saudi Arabia, was detained by SSS employees.

    It was revealed that A.Majidov collaborated with officials of Astara border checkpoint.

    As a result, A.Majidov and 4 employees of the checkpoint have been detained.

    4-month preventive measure was chosen on A.Majidov.

    4 customs officers were brought to investigation.

    Investigation is underway.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi