SSS launched operation in Astara border, 4 customs officers detained - EXCLUSIVE

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ Employees of the State Security Service (SSS) of the Republic of Azerbaijan have conducted operation at Astara border checkpoint.

Report informs, 5 persons detained in operations.

Amur Majidov, smuggling gold into the country returning from Umrah, Saudi Arabia, was detained by SSS employees.

It was revealed that A.Majidov collaborated with officials of Astara border checkpoint.

As a result, A.Majidov and 4 employees of the checkpoint have been detained.

4-month preventive measure was chosen on A.Majidov.

4 customs officers were brought to investigation.

Investigation is underway.