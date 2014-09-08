 Top
    Close photo mode

    Son killed his father’s murderer arrested in Garadagh

    He was arrested and taken into custody

    Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ Ilgar Guliyev killed Shaban Nabiyev by shooting in Sahil settlement of Garadagh district was arrested, Report informs referring to the Garadagh district procurator’s office.

    As the result of the investigation carried out by the employees of Garadagh District Police Department and the 38th police station, I. Guliyev was arrested and taken into custody.

    I.Guliyev is the son of Alasgar Guliyev killed by Shaban Nabiyev on January 9, 2007. I. Guliyev killed S.Nabiyev in order to avenge  his father’s death on the night of September 4.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi