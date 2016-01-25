 Top
    SOCAR: 'Giymat Mehdiyev's case is investigated in accordance with anti corruption and transparency standards'

    The public will be informed about results

    Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Media reports regarding the purchase of villas by spouse of Giymat Mehdiyev, the head of SOCAR Capital Investments Department currently being investigated.

    Report was told by SOCAR, this issue is investigated in accordance with the anti corruption and transparency standards and the public will be informed about the results.

    Notably, yesterday media reported that G. Mehdiyev's wife bought 16 villas and hectares of land area in Bodrum for 20 million USD.

