Search-rescue headquarter: Uninterrupted operations continue

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ According to the order of the Azerbaijani President dated December 16, 2016 "On some arrangements concerning incident at Oil Collecting Point of "Azneft" Production Union of State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic", search-and-rescue operations on the defined areas uninterruptedly continue in accordance with the plan, approved by the headquarter of leading experts of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) under the National Center of Vessel Traffic Management of the State Maritime Administration, Defence Ministry, State Border Service (SBS), State Maritime Administration, SOCAR and "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping" CJSC. Report informs citing the State Maritime Administration.

According to report, hydro-meteorological conditions, wind direction on the day of the accident were again analyzed by experts as well as decision was adopted to strengthen underwater and above-water search and rescue operations in the mentioned directions, by continuing cleaning process of the destruction in the underwater area, taking into account existence of surface and underwater obstacles as well as uninhabited small islands in the area of the operations. Headquarter says, search-rescue operations intensively continue in the Caspian Sea.