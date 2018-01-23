SCC: A car with fake VIN number detained

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Based on the operational information received by the department of struggle against customs offenses of General Customs Office of Transportation at State Customs Committee (SCC), the Land Rover Range Rover car produced in 2016, has been detained and examined.

Report was told in the State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan.

During the inspection it was determined that VIN number of the vehicle was falsified.

The investigation is underway.