San-Francisco bus flip injuries 29 people - PHOTO

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ The bus overturned in San Francisco, California, as a result of the accident 29 people were injured.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

"Twenty-five patients were transported to local hospitals, four with serious injuries, nine has moderate injuries, 16 had minor injuries”, San Francisco Fire-Fighting Service twitted.

The bus is owned by private company which was carrying the passengers to the party in another part of state.

The highway where accident took place was temporarily closed off. The drivers are requested to choose other ways.