Russian citizen intended to join ISIS arrested in Baku

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of search operations conducted by State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan on October 26, Russian citizen, a resident of St. Petersburg Ziyadhanov Akhmedkhan Idrisovich (born on 30.06.1989),who intended to go to Syria and join ISIS, was detained, Report was told by the press center of SBS.

The investigation revealed that A.Ziyadhanov previously been convicted in Russia for the period of 2.5 years for theft and robbery. After his release, he established contact with members of the radical group and intended to transit through Azerbaijan and Turkey to Syria and join ISIS.

Investigation is underway.